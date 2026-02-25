Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 2/25/26: Ukraine – Russia, Houchin, Inflation
4 year anniversary of the Russia – Ukraine war
Congresswoman Houchin joins to discuss last night’s State of the Union
She’s working to get a ban on CDLs being issued to illegal aliens.
Trump brags about tamping down inflation in the State of the Union
