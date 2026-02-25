Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 2/25/26: Ukraine – Russia, Houchin, Inflation

Tony Katz: Ukraine - Russia, Erin Houchin, Trump brags about inflation coming down

Published on February 25, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

4 year anniversary of the Russia – Ukraine war

Congresswoman Houchin joins to discuss last night’s State of the Union

She’s working to get a ban on CDLs being issued to illegal aliens.

Trump brags about tamping down inflation in the State of the Union

What’s that TV Theme Song?   American Dad

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News Topic - National News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Duke Energy
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Hoosiers Hit by Rising Energy Bills

Todd Young & Brad Gerstner
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Sen. Young Hosts Brad Gerstner at SOTU to Launch “Trump Accounts”

Wayne Township Fire Department
Local  |  Staff

Fatal Mobile Home Fire Under Investigation on Indy’s West Side

The logo for Indianapolis Public Schools.
Local  |  WISH-TV's Garrett Bergquist

Indianapolis School Corporation Bill Advances Out of Senate

Republican House Members Attend Party Conference Meeting
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Houchin Pushes to Close CDL Loopholes After Crashes

Drug syringe and cooked heroin on spoon
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

10 Sentenced in Indiana Drug Ring Bust

The exterior of a Walmart store in Teterboro, New Jersey.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Family Shares Scary Encounter at Greenwood Walmart

Trump SOTU TW 2026
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indiana Lawmakers React to President Trump’s State of the Union

Kamal Bola mugshot
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Former IMPD Officer Sentenced to 72 Years for Child Molestation

Indiana vs Northwestern
Local  |  John Herrick

Hoosiers Collapse in Second Half, Fall to Northwestern 72-68

Todd Huston
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

95-4 Vote Clears Path for Bears Move to Hammond

Special Prosecutor Rosemary Khoury says Marion County grand jury has declined to charge a police officer in the shooting death of Dreasjon “Sean” Reed.
Local  |  John Herrick

Rep. Andre Carson Says He Won’t Attend State of the Union

Super Bowl LIX Previews
Local  |  John Herrick

Why Indiana Sports Corp. Wants to Bring the NFL Draft to Indianapolis

close up of hand woman typing on smart phone at home
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Indiana University Indianapolis Launches New Digital Forensics Degree to Combat Rising Cybercrime

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close