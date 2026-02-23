Listen Live
Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 2/23/26: Mar-A-Lago, MX Cartel, US Gold, Mamdani

Tony Katz: Mar-A-Lago, MX Cartel, US Gold, Mamdani

February 23, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 

Armed man shot, killed at Mar-A-Lago – https://www.newsnationnow.com/crime/man-killed-by-secret-service-at-mar-a-lago/

….did you know an armed man was apprehended at the Capitol? – https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/local/armed-man-arrested-near-capitol-said-he-wanted-to-speak-to-member-of-congress/4063054/

Cartel leader killed in Mexico, cartel attacks airport and locals – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jalisco-cartel-drugs-mexico-mencho-new-generation/2026/02/22/id/1247011/

Anti-ICE protesters march at Governor’s Mansion

US Hockey wins gold over Canada

Tony’s going to the State of the Union (pending weather back East)

Mamdani, the snow and 5 forms of ID – https://nypost.com/2026/02/21/us-news/mamdani-blasted-for-requiring-5-forms-of-id-to-shovel-while-dsa-opposes-voter-id/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app

….Mamdani is instituting Jim Crow 2.0 – https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/david-marcus-mamdanis-jim-crow-2-0-snow-removal-operation-requires-id

….anyone who opposes Voter ID favors fraud. You can’t vote for these people.

