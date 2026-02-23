Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 2/23/26: Mar-A-Lago, MX Cartel, US Gold, Mamdani
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Armed man shot, killed at Mar-A-Lago – https://www.newsnationnow.com/crime/man-killed-by-secret-service-at-mar-a-lago/
….did you know an armed man was apprehended at the Capitol? – https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/local/armed-man-arrested-near-capitol-said-he-wanted-to-speak-to-member-of-congress/4063054/
Cartel leader killed in Mexico, cartel attacks airport and locals – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jalisco-cartel-drugs-mexico-mencho-new-generation/2026/02/22/id/1247011/
Anti-ICE protesters march at Governor’s Mansion
US Hockey wins gold over Canada
Tony’s going to the State of the Union (pending weather back East)
Mamdani, the snow and 5 forms of ID – https://nypost.com/2026/02/21/us-news/mamdani-blasted-for-requiring-5-forms-of-id-to-shovel-while-dsa-opposes-voter-id/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app
….Mamdani is instituting Jim Crow 2.0 – https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/david-marcus-mamdanis-jim-crow-2-0-snow-removal-operation-requires-id
….anyone who opposes Voter ID favors fraud. You can’t vote for these people.