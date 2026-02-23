Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 2/23/26: Pacers, Colts, Bears, Tariffs, Mexico
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
Pacers and Colts, what you need to know. JMV joins
How close the Chicago Bears are to moving to Indiana?
Trump responds SCOTUS ruling by issuing new tariffs
What’s that TV Theme Song? Redemption Monday – Max Headroom
