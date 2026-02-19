Listen Live
Darian DeVries Previews Upcoming Game Between Indiana and Purdue

Published on February 19, 2026

Darian DeVries Press Conference
Source: IU Athletics

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.–The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team will face the #7 Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena Friday night. It’s a rematch. Indiana won the first meeting on January 27 72-67 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

“I’ve always thought that when you play a team the second time, whether you won or lost, it’s always a challenge. When you won, you try to do the same stuff, but then the other team’s also preparing for that. So you’re always wondering, how much do you change and vice versa,” said Indiana Head Coach Darian DeVries in a Thursday afternoon press conference.

Indiana will be the road team in this matchup going into a hostile environment at Mackey Arena. DeVries says there are a couple of things they need to do.

“#1 is the communication aspect. You need to get the play calls in correctly. The other thing is you have to stay composed when the home team finds a way to make a run. It’s important to stay composed in those stretches,” said DeVries.

Ever since Purdue lost to Indiana, they have won four out of their last five games. Their only loss during that stretch was to #1 Michigan 91-80.

“We’re going to need to play very well. Purdue may have had a tough time with Michigan, but Michigan is playing as well as anyone in the country. They have a very good team and they’re at home. They’re tough to beat. We’re going to have to make some shots and do a lot of other things you need to do to win a tough road game,” said DeVries.

Purdue is 21-5 overall with an 11-4 mark in the Big Ten while Indiana is 17-9 overall and 8-7 in the Big Ten. Several bracketologists believe the Hoosiers have a little more work to do before being viewed as a team that’s going to be playing in the NCAA Tournament in March.

“We’re not really worrying about that. The only thing we’re worrying about is the next one and that’s Purdue. You start to look past that and that’s when you get yourself in trouble,” said DeVries.

This will be the 222nd meeting all-time between the two schools. It’s a rivalry that dates back to March 1, 1901. The last time the Hoosiers won in Mackey Arena was on February 25, 2023 when Hoosier guard Jalen Hood-Schifino scored a career-high 35 points to lead Indiana to victory.

