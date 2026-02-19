Listen Live
Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 2/19/26: Tucker, Mamdani, SAVE Act, Newsom

Tony Katz: Tucker, Mamdani, SAVE Act, Newsom

Published on February 19, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 

Severe Weather expected this afternoon

Social Media Senate Bill passes IN House

Iran preparing for war

Tucker claims he was detained in Israel

Mamdani defunding the police

Keep on pushing the Save America Act – https://www.cnbc.com/2026/02/18/trump-elections-save-act-congress-voter-id.html

Newsom shutting down refineries to help Dems in the midterms?

John Kerry: People are dying from “Climate Change”

