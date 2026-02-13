Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 2/13/26: McDonalds, EPA repeal, USA Ice Dancing
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
McDonald’s tests GLP-1 friendly menu
Trump and Zeldin repeal the endangerment finding, and that’s good stuff – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/trump-epa-repeal-landmark-carbon-dioxide-regulation/
The DHS shutdown is coming – https://www.cnbc.com/2026/02/12/dhs-shutdown-senate-dhs-funding-bill-trump.html
Team USA Ice Dancers robbed of Gold
Indy bikeshare program celebrates 1 million rides
The sale of CNN is imminent? I’m not sure, really – https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2026/02/12/cnn-circling-the-drain-as-warner-discovery-buyout-heats-up-n4949430