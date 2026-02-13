Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 2/13/26: SB 76, James Van Der Beek, Dem Fraud

Tony Katz: SB 76, James Van Der Beek, Dem Fraud

Published on February 13, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

Indiana Democrats are big mad over SB 76

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    James Van Der Beek reflects on mortality and the meaning of life

Today on the Marketplace:  Wedgemaster

RFK Jr exposing California fraud

Tim Walz wants the fraud to continue

