Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 2/13/26: IND Heliport, B Harrison, CPI, Bo Derek

Tony Katz:

Published on February 13, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

Punxsutawney Phil Looks For His Shadow On Groundhog's Day
Source: Jeff Swensen / Getty

Tara Hastings: Winter is not over

Who’s pulling the strings on this Heliport deal in Indianapolis?

Take the family to the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Home for President’s day

CPI lower than expected

What’s that TV Theme Song?   Film Friday – 10

10 (1979 film) – Wikipedia

Epstein scandal takes down Goldman Sachs Chief Legal Officer.

