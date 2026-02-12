Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 2/12/26:  Van Der Beek, Bondi, Voter ID

Tony Katz: Van Der Beek, Bondi, Voter ID

Published on February 12, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

James Van Der Beek dead at 48

Today’s Popcorn Moment:  Pam Bondi Circus

Today on the Marketplace:  Nothing says Happy Valentine’s Day like used Balenciaga  

Scott Jennings: What voting rights is he taking away from Black voters

