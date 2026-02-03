Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 2/3/26: IMPD Chief, Lemon, Kimmel, ICE cameras
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tanya Terry sworn in as new police chief of the IMPD
Ed Clere leaves the Indiana Republican Party
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Don Lemon goes on Kimmel
Today on the Marketplace: Koken Presidential Vintage Barber Chair
ICE to get body cameras
More from WIBC 93.1 FM