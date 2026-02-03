Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 2/3/26: Bad Bunny, SIGNAL ICE, Census, Schools
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
Is Goofy a dog?
Is the NFL going to replace Bad Bunny for the Halftime Show?
SBA loans for US Citizens only
Admission: Elected officials are on Signal chats with Antifa and others attacking ICE – https://www.foxnews.com/us/minneapolis-teachers-union-chief-admits-elected-officials-anti-ice-signal-chats?intcmp=xpal_foxnews
….body cameras are coming to ICE – https://x.com/sec_noem/status/2018435428932538861?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
….Good. Let’s get the violent Leftists recorded.
Census favors the GOP
Indiana schools should be better than this