Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 2/3/26: Bad Bunny, SIGNAL ICE, Census, Schools

Tony Katz: Bad Bunny, SIGNAL ICE, Census, Schools

Published on February 3, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 

Is Goofy a dog?

Is the NFL going to replace Bad Bunny for the Halftime Show?

SBA loans for US Citizens only

Admission: Elected officials are on Signal chats with Antifa and others attacking ICE – https://www.foxnews.com/us/minneapolis-teachers-union-chief-admits-elected-officials-anti-ice-signal-chats?intcmp=xpal_foxnews

….body cameras are coming to ICE – https://x.com/sec_noem/status/2018435428932538861?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

….Good. Let’s get the violent Leftists recorded.

Census favors the GOP

Indiana schools should be better than this

