Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 2/2/26: Siakam, Bad Teachers, Uggs, UN

Tony Katz: Siakam, Bad Teachers, Uggs, UN

Published on February 2, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

Pascal Siakam has been named to his fourth #NBA All Star Game despite how their regular season is going. JMV joins to discuss.

Today’s Popcorn Moment:  Teachers indoctrinating children.

Today on the Marketplace:  Used Uggs

UN on the brink of collapse

