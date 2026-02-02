Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 2/2/26: Eli Lilly, TX Election, TPS, Noah
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
EliLilly Plans Historic $3.5B Investment In Pennsylvania
Why is Lilly spending $3.5B in Pennsylvania – https://www.newsnationnow.com/business/eli-lilly-billion-pennsylvania-drugs/
Indiana Department of Child Services – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/midwest/vermillion-dcs-worker-charged-lying-about-visits/
Dems take another seat in TEXAS special election
The Carmel school board is leftist awful – https://youarecurrent.com/2026/01/28/ethics-expert-entire-carmel-school-board-had-conflict-of-interest-in-vacant-seat-vote/
….and now Noblesville is allowing a student walk out?
The scam of TPS
Trevor Noah takes jab at Donald Trump during the Grammy’s