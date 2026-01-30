Listen Live
Close
Sports

Lindsey Vonn Airlifted After Crash Ahead Of 2026 Winter Olympics

American skiing legend Lindsey Vonn was airlifted following a terrifying crash just days before her highly anticipated return to the Winter Olympics.

Published on January 30, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Downhill
Source: Michel Cottin/Agence Zoom / Getty

Lindsey Vonn Airlifted After Crash Ahead of 2026 Winter Olympics

American skiing legend Lindsey Vonn was airlifted from a World Cup race in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, following a terrifying crash just days before her highly anticipated return to the Winter Olympics.

The 41-year-old Olympic gold medalist lost control during her downhill run, colliding with safety nets and clutching her left knee in visible pain.

Vonn, who recently came out of retirement to compete in the 2026 Winter Olympics, was treated on-site before being transported to a hospital for further evaluation.

Her coach, Aksel Lund Svindal, confirmed that initial checks were inconclusive, prompting additional medical tests.

The crash occurred under challenging course conditions, with other skiers also falling during the event.

Despite the setback, Vonn remains optimistic.

RELATED | Daily 2026 Winter Olympics Competition Schedule

In a social media post, she stated:

“This is a very difficult outcome one week before the Olympics, but if there’s one thing I know how to do, it’s a comeback. My Olympic dream is not over.”

Vonn is scheduled to compete in the women’s downhill on February 8, as well as the super-G and team combined events.

Her participation now hinges on her recovery in the coming days.

The crash has cast uncertainty over Vonn’s Olympic return, but her resilience and determination continue to inspire fans worldwide.

The 2026 Winter Olympics officially begin on February 4, with the opening ceremony set for February 6.

Lindsey Vonn Airlifted After Crash Ahead Of 2026 Winter Olympics was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Airport
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Winter Weather Disrupts Flights at Indianapolis Airport

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays for both 1-25 and 1-26

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-27-26

Bigfoot might be here
Lifestyle  |  Staff

Former Marine Describes Bigfoot Encounter on Restricted US Base

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-26-26

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
16 Items
Politics  |  Editorial Staff

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

4/26/2006 Photo by Krissy Krummenacker 200600900 Former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz during a press conference before the Caron Foundation award dinner Wednesday, April 26, 2006, at the Sheraton in Wyomissing.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Notre Dame Football Legend Lou Holtz Enters Hospice Care

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-28-26

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Uncategorized  |  Nick Cottongim

Access WIBC’s App On Your Phone!

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-29-26

The Monument at George Rogers Clark National Historical Park
10 Items
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 10 Oldest Towns In Indiana

Trooper Car Hit
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

ISP Trooper Cruiser Hit Twice on I-70

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indiana House Passes Bill to Create Military Police Force

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Fishers Father: Missing Daughter “Assisted” by Outside Influence

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close