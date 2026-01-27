Listen Live
Win Tickets: Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra – Troupe Vertigo

Published on January 27, 2026

indianapolis symphony orchestra Troupe Vertigo

Don’t miss Troupe Vertigo: Cirque Magic, February 6th and 7th with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.

Guided by Principal Pops Conductor Jack Everly and the exceptional musicians of the ISO, Troupe Vertigo delivers spellbinding acrobatics, stunning physical feats, and breathtaking choreography.

This enchanting program features beloved hits from Wicked—including “Defying Gravity” and “Popular” by Stephen Schwartz—along with Harry’s Wondrous World by John Williams and classical favorites like Saint-Saëns’ Bacchanale.

It’s a night of wonder and imagination. Get tickets at Indianapolis Symphony dot org or at the ISO Box Office.

