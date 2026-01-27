Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 1/27/26: Care Bair, Rokita, Coke Cups, Omar

Tony Katz: Care Bair, Todd Rokita, Coke Cups, Ilhan Omar

Published on January 27, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

Matt the Care Bair

Matt Bair Cropped
Source: Matt Bair / Matt Bair

Trump working to primary Rhino Hoosiers

Today’s Popcorn Moment: AG Todd Rokita talks about MN ICE, Eli Lilly, and Indiana Unclaimed. 

Rep. Todd Rokita, R-Ind., who is running for the Republican nomination for Senate in Indiana, addresses the Steuben County Lincoln Day Dinner in Angola, Ind., on April 4, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Source: (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Today on the Marketplace:  Coke Cups

Ilhan Omar claims ICE crackdown is about rigging the election

