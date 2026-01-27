Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 1/27/26: Care Bair, Rokita, Coke Cups, Omar
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
Matt the Care Bair
Trump working to primary Rhino Hoosiers
Today’s Popcorn Moment: AG Todd Rokita talks about MN ICE, Eli Lilly, and Indiana Unclaimed.
Today on the Marketplace: Coke Cups
Ilhan Omar claims ICE crackdown is about rigging the election
