Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 1/23/26: Snow, Iran, FBI Irsay

Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 1/23/26: Snow, Iran, FBI Irsay, Church Invasion

Tony Katz: Snow, Armada to Iran, FBI Irsay, Arrests made for Church Invasion

Published on January 23, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 

The snow is coming!

Bring on this stupid storm – https://www.newsnationnow.com/weather/winter-storm-tracker/

The armada heading to Iran – https://www.newsmax.com/politics/iran-trump-armada/2026/01/22/id/1243198/

FBI looking into Jim Irsay death

The inmates are running the asylum

Arrests being made on Church Invasion in Minnesota

