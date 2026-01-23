Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 1/23/26: Snow, Iran, FBI Irsay
Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 1/23/26: Snow, Iran, FBI Irsay, Church Invasion
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
The snow is coming!
Bring on this stupid storm – https://www.newsnationnow.com/weather/winter-storm-tracker/
The armada heading to Iran – https://www.newsmax.com/politics/iran-trump-armada/2026/01/22/id/1243198/
FBI looking into Jim Irsay death
The inmates are running the asylum
Arrests being made on Church Invasion in Minnesota
