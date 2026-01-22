Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 1/22/26: Snow, Trump, SCOTUS, Fernando, Buckley
All eyes on the weather
Justices Appear Poised to Reject Trump’s Attempt to Immediately Fire a Fed Governor
Uvalde school police officer acquitted
NATO Sec supporting Trump on Greenland
Thursday Music Moment: ABBA – Fernando
What’s that TV Theme Song? Firing Line
