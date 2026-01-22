Listen Live
Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 1/22/26: Snow, Mob, Bell Bottom, Left and ICE

Tony Katz: Snow for Tony's event? Mob who harassed Church goers, 70s bell bottom pants, Left wants to defund ICE

Published on January 22, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

How the weather may affect Tony’s event on Saturday

Today’s Popcorn Moment: Will the DOJ act on the leftist mob who harassed church goers in Minnesota?

Today on the Marketplace:  1970s bell bottom pants maroon and navy

Left wants to defund ICE

