Tony Katz WIBC 1/22/26: Storm Watch, Greenland, Khalil, Combine

Catch the show in its entirety here:

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

Deal on Greenland?

Everyone knew Trump wasn’t going to use force. Yet they all act like a war was averted – https://www.wsj.com/politics/national-security/a-piece-of-ice-for-world-protection-trump-demands-europe-cut-deal-on-greenland-cc1014f6

….oh, look. A deal for Greenland agreed to by NATO – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/top-nato-official-reveals-details-stunning-meeting-trump-that-produced-greenland-deal-framework

….Golden Dome, and why the Europeans will love this deal – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/donald-trump-nato-greenland/2026/01/21/id/1243049/