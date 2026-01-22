Listen Live
Tony Katz WIBC 1/22/26: Storm Watch, Greenland, Khalil, Combine

Tony Katz: Storm Watch, Greenland, Mahmoud Khalil, NFL Combine

Published on January 22, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 

We’re on storm watch!

Deal on Greenland?

Everyone knew Trump wasn’t going to use force. Yet they all act like a war was averted – https://www.wsj.com/politics/national-security/a-piece-of-ice-for-world-protection-trump-demands-europe-cut-deal-on-greenland-cc1014f6

….oh, look. A deal for Greenland agreed to by NATO – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/top-nato-official-reveals-details-stunning-meeting-trump-that-produced-greenland-deal-framework

….Golden Dome, and why the Europeans will love this deal – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/donald-trump-nato-greenland/2026/01/21/id/1243049/

Snow coming

Snow Plow
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Mahmoud Khalil will be rearrested and sent to Algeria

Combine staying in Indy

