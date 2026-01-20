Listen Live
Breaking News

Indiana Wins CFB National Championship, Completes 16-0 Perfect Season
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 1/20/26: JMV, Leftist Enforcers, Victory Indiana

Tony Katz: JMV, Leftist Enforcers, IU Gear for sale, Victory for Indy and Indiana

Published on January 20, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

JMV talks about Hoosier Champs

JMV
Source: JMV / JMV on the Fan

JMV talks Hoosier National Championship.

Today’s Popcorn Moment: The left wants to enforce their beliefs on others

https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/m-2-2-b2c48e81-94c1-4e0b-a284-9390b36bf0a3

Today on the Marketplace:  IU Gear for sale!

https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/m-2-3-54599a96-edb8-406a-aff6-840b0a6376d7

How tremendous this victory is for Indiana and Indianapolis

