Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 1/20/26: Hoosier Champs, Greenland, Davos, Lemon
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
Hoosiers are the National Champions!
Whitmer at Davos
Trump going to Davos, and talking Greenland
Trump didn’t get the Nobel because of Greenland? – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2026/jan/19/trump-links-bid-control-greenland-nobel-peace-prize-snub-message/
….but what if builds a Board of Peace? – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/what-trump-board-of-peace/
….placing tariffs on European nations to get Greenland – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/scott-bessent-greenland-russia/2026/01/18/id/1242593/
Don Lemon interrupts Church service in Minneapolis
4th and 5. May have been the greatest play by a QB in college football history.