Indiana Wins CFB National Championship, Completes 16-0 Perfect Season
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 1/20/26: Hoosier Champs, Greenland, Davos, Lemon

Tony Katz Show: Indiana Hoosiers National Champions, Greenland, Davos, Don Lemon, IEDC

Published on January 20, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 

Hoosiers are the National Champions!

Whitmer at Davos

Trump going to Davos, and talking Greenland

Trump didn’t get the Nobel because of Greenland? – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2026/jan/19/trump-links-bid-control-greenland-nobel-peace-prize-snub-message/

….but what if builds a Board of Peace? – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/what-trump-board-of-peace/

….placing tariffs on European nations to get Greenland – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/scott-bessent-greenland-russia/2026/01/18/id/1242593/

Don Lemon interrupts Church service in Minneapolis

4th and 5. May have been the greatest play by a QB in college football history.

Improvements coming to IEDC? – https://www.ibj.com/articles/lawmakers-have-ideas-to-improve-the-iedc-what-will-pass-this-session?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News Topic - National News
