Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 1/20/26: Hoosier Champs, Greenland, Davos, Lemon

Hoosiers are the National Champions!

Whitmer at Davos Trump going to Davos, and talking Greenland Trump didn’t get the Nobel because of Greenland? – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2026/jan/19/trump-links-bid-control-greenland-nobel-peace-prize-snub-message/ ….but what if builds a Board of Peace? – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/what-trump-board-of-peace/ ….placing tariffs on European nations to get Greenland – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/scott-bessent-greenland-russia/2026/01/18/id/1242593/ Don Lemon interrupts Church service in Minneapolis

4th and 5. May have been the greatest play by a QB in college football history.