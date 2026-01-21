Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 1/21/26: Air Force One, DAVOS, Soybeans, Fraud

Tony Katz Show: Air Force One, DAVOS, Soybeans, 18 NFL Games, Fraud is Everywhere

Published on January 21, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

Trump Air Force One returns due to “electrical problems”

Atmosphere in DAVOS is tense.

We are selling soybeans to China

18 NFL Regular Season games?

Fraud is everywhere

