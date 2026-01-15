Threat Reported at Peru Jr./Sr. High School, Students and Staff Evacuated

(PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

INDIANAPOLIS– Students and staff at Peru Junior-Senior High School were evacuated Thursday morning because police say a threat prompted a full safety response.

Peru Police and school leaders say they reacted briskly after the threat was reported. Police moved staff and students out of the high school as a precaution. Authorities worked to secure the high school and make sure the safety of all students and staff. Currently officials have not publicly released details about the threat or whether the suspect or suspects have been identified.

Parents and guardians were notified by the high school’s district as authorities work on the situation while parents and guardians pick up their children.

Authorities and the school continue to investigate and have strongly advised families to follow updates from the Peru Community School Corporation for the latest information.