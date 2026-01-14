Listen Live
Gov. Braun to Deliver Second State of the State Address

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun's State of the State address is expected to begin around 7:30 p.m. and can be heard on WIBC.

Mike Braun State of the State Address
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Mike Braun is set to deliver his second-ever State of the State address as governor.

Braun will speak from the Indiana House of Representatives chamber at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. His second speech comes after an early start to the 2026 regular legislative session for the Indiana General Assembly.

In December 2025, state lawmakers were called back for a special session with the main focus being on a vote to redraw the state’s congressional maps. It was one of Gov. Braun’s top priorities, but was ultimately voted down by lawmakers.

In his speech, Braun is expected to focus on key topics that he’s identified for this year, including property tax relief, economic development, healthcare, education, and affordability.

Braun’s speech can be heard live on 93.1 WIBC.

