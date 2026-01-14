Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 1/14/26: RFK Jr, Trump, Clintons, Hawaii 5-O
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
RFK Jr talking about Trump’s horrible diet
What will Trump do regarding Iran?
Trump in Detroit boasts about the economy
Clintons defy congress. Will they be held in contempt?
JD Ford running against Victoria Spartz
Hawaii 5-O
More from WIBC 93.1 FM