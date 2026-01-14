Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 1/14/26: RFK Jr, Trump, Clintons, Hawaii 5-O

RFK Jr, Trump, Clintons, Hawaii 5-O

Published on January 14, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

RFK Jr talking about Trump’s horrible diet

What will Trump do regarding Iran?

Trump in Detroit boasts about the economy

Clintons defy congress. Will they be held in contempt?

JD Ford running against Victoria Spartz

Hawaii 5-O

