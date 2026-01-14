Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 1/14/26: Iran, Ilhan, Showers, Influencers
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
Iran to begin executing anti regime protestors
Ilhan Omar confronted by reporter.
Democrats not tamping down their violent rhetoric
Worst Headline of the Day: Cheese Recall
We get our showers back!
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/house-dems-buck-party-side-with-republicans-reversal-biden-era-shower-regulation#&_intcmp=fnhpbt3
Social Influencers: Washington’s new lobbyists
