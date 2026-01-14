Listen Live
Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 1/14/26: Iran, Ilhan, Showers, Influencers

Iran, Ilhan Omar, We get our showers back! Social Influencers: Washington's newest lobbyists.

Published on January 14, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

Iran to begin executing anti regime protestors

Ilhan Omar confronted by reporter.

Democrats not tamping down their violent rhetoric

Worst Headline of the Day: Cheese Recall

We get our showers back!

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/house-dems-buck-party-side-with-republicans-reversal-biden-era-shower-regulation#&_intcmp=fnhpbt3

Social Influencers: Washington’s new lobbyists

