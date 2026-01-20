Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 1/20/26: John Herrick, Gerry Dick, Stocks Tumble
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
What was it like to see the Hoosiers victory in person. John Herrick was there and he joins Tony Katz
What is the value of the Indiana Hoosiers
Gerry Dick joins to discuss
Markets are down after tariffs are threatened regarding Greenland
What’s that TV Theme Song? ESPN College Football Theme
More from WIBC 93.1 FM