Listen Live
Close

Breaking News

Indiana Wins CFB National Championship, Completes 16-0 Perfect Season
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 1/20/26: John Herrick, Gerry Dick, Stocks Tumble

Tony Katz Show: John Herrick, Gerry Dick, Stocks Tumble

Published on January 20, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

What was it like to see the Hoosiers victory in person. John Herrick was there and he joins Tony Katz

What is the value of the Indiana Hoosiers

Gerry Dick joins to discuss

Markets are down after tariffs are threatened regarding Greenland

What’s that TV Theme Song?  ESPN College Football Theme

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News Topic - National News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close