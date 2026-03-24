Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 3/24/26: ICE, Chicago Murder, Murphy
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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Catch the show in its entirety here:
ICE protests at Atlanta airport
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Chicago Dem blames murder victim
Today on the Marketplace: Mini tank
Senator Chris Murphy’s cares most about illegal aliens
Senator Mike Lee calling out Democrats for their lying about the SAVE America Act
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