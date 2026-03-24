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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 3/24/26: ICE, Chicago Murder, Murphy

Tony Katz: ICE, Chicago Murder, Senator Murphy

Published on March 24, 2026

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

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ICE protests at Atlanta airport

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    Chicago Dem blames murder victim

Today on the Marketplace:    Mini tank

Senator Chris Murphy’s cares most about illegal aliens

Senator Mike Lee calling out Democrats for their lying about the SAVE America Act

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