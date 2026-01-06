High School Basketball Games Being Moved from Friday Night Due to Indiana-Oregon Game

(Photo provided by the IHSAA.)

STATEWIDE–Several high schools in Indiana have decided to move their high school basketball games from Friday night this week to a different night because of the College Football Semifinal matchup between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Oregon Ducks.

“It’s really a tribute to the state of Indiana and their willingness to do this. It’s all for one. Indiana is having historical success with their football program and people want to be a part of that,” said Indiana High School Athletic Association Commissioner Paul Niedig.

Niedig says he’s glad that schools are making some adjustments so Hoosiers can celebrate IU’s success.

“There’s nothing wrong with playing the game on Thursday night and then sitting around to watch the game with friends on a Friday night,” said Niedig.

The Sugar Creek Tournament at Crawfordsville has changed to a Thursday-Saturday format and the Logansport-Kokomo game moved to Thursday from Friday. Warren Central announced its game with Lawrence North is also moving to Thursday. The Bloomington South at Bloomington North game was moved from Friday to Jan. 12.

Class 4A No. 4 Pike (8-1) at No. 1 Fishers (10-0), has also moved their game from Friday to Thursday. The semifinals of the Hendricks County Tournament will now be Thursday instead of Friday.

Niedig said he’s heard from several families with high school athletes that would love to be Hoosiers now. He also went to the Rose Bowl in California.

“It’s fun to watch this team. The Rose Bowl was so exciting. It was awesome to see the amount of fans who came out to see watch the Hoosiers play in California,” said Niedig.

Kickoff between Indiana and Oregon is set for Friday night at 7:30 pm in Atlanta, Georgia. The winner moves on to the National Championship game.