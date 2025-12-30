Source: KimWellsMedia / kimwellsmedia

Washington Post: Indiana State Of The Year

What does it mean to be a state worth emulating? Recently, the Washington Post Editorial Board named Indiana the state to watch, citing policies and decisions made in the state as worthy of emulation. But is that really something to brag about? Tony Katz thinks not. “If the Washington Post Editorial Board thinks you’re tops, the chances are you’re doing everything wrong, just absolutely everything,” he says with a chuckle.

So what did the Washington Post point to as examples of Indiana’s excellence? One of the key areas they highlighted was the state’s decision not to redistrict its electoral boundaries. But as Tony points out, this decision was met with resistance from the public, with 71 people speaking out against it at a listening session. “When you lose, you lose, come back and try and fight another day,” Tony advises. “Will it have any real effect on elections? No, none of these Republicans have safe, safer seats than before.”

Tony also discusses the state’s efforts to overhaul its property tax formulas, which are expected to lower bills for about two-thirds of homeowners next year. But despite this positive development, Tony remains skeptical. “There’s been no push in any changes to property taxes for this session. There’s been no organization. There’s been no addressing specific members of the state legislatures trying to do something about it.” He wonders if the changes will actually make a difference.

Tony shares his insights on what it means to be a leader in the Midwest and why Indiana’s approach to governance might not be as impressive as it seems. He encourages listeners to think critically about what it means to be a state worth emulating and to consider the complexities of real-world politics.

Listen to the “Washington Post: Indiana State Of The Year” discussion in full here: