Starbucks To Close 400 Stores In Major Cities Amid Restructuring

Starbucks has announced plans to close 400 stores across major U.S. cities as part of a $1 billion restructuring initiative.

The closures will primarily affect metro areas like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, and Baltimore, where the coffee giant has faced challenges in maintaining profitability and meeting brand standards.

The decision comes as Starbucks grapples with shifting consumer behaviors, including the rise of remote work, increased competition, and inflationary pressures.

CEO Brian Niccol, who introduced the “Back to Starbucks” strategy, aims to reposition the brand as a “third place” between home and work, focusing on enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency.

The closures are part of a broader review of Starbucks’ 18,000 North American locations, targeting underperforming stores.

The company also plans to shift its focus to suburban areas, where operating costs are lower, and renovate over 1,000 stores to align with its updated vision.

In addition to store closures, Starbucks will lay off approximately 900 corporate employees.

While efforts will be made to reassign affected workers to nearby locations, those unable to transition will receive severance packages.

The restructuring reflects Starbucks’ response to six consecutive quarters of declining same-store sales in the U.S. Despite these challenges, the company remains committed to its transformation plan, which includes modernizing store designs and improving customer engagement.

Starbucks Workers United, a union representing some employees, has expressed concerns about the lack of input from baristas in the decision-making process.

The union plans to advocate for placement options for affected workers.

As Starbucks navigates this significant transition, the company aims to balance cost-cutting measures with its long-term goal of strengthening its brand and customer loyalty in an evolving market.