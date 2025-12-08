Indy Police: Wife Shoots Husband, Children Unharmed

Source: halbergman / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man shot by his wife early Monday morning.

Police were called to a home on West Caven Street just after midnight, near Minnesota and Lynhurst. When officers got there, they found a man outside with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital.

Investigators say the man’s wife is the one who called 911. Detectives later confirmed she fired the shots, and they took her to the City-County Building to give a statement.

Police say two children, a teenager and a 6-year-old, were inside the home when it happened, but neither was hurt.