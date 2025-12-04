Shreve Scam Bill Clears Committee

Source: Andrew Harnik / Getty

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As Americans enter the peak holiday shopping season, often marked by a surge in fraud, Indiana Congressman Jefferson Shreve announced a major step forward in his efforts to combat international financial crime.

Shreve’s standalone Dismantle Foreign Scam Syndicates Act has successfully passed the House Foreign Affairs Committee and is now headed to the House floor for a full vote.

Cracking Down on Overseas Criminals

Protecting Americans from sophisticated international scam networks has been a top priority for Rep. Shreve. The legislation is part of his broader effort to stop syndicates that steal billions annually from U.S. citizens, with a particular focus on protecting seniors and vulnerable families.

“As scams grow more sophisticated, our response has to keep pace,” Shreve said. “This bill pulls together the right federal tools and agencies to go after the criminals overseas who target Americans every day.”

The bill’s core provision establishes a first-of-its-kind interagency task force, led by the State Department. This task force is designed to disrupt and dismantle large-scale foreign scam operations by aligning federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to pursue the criminal networks responsible for the fraud.

Shreve’s sustained commitment to the issue also includes launching the bipartisan STOP Scams Caucus and pushing for stronger federal coordination on the matter. The bill’s success in committee underscores the bipartisan commitment in Congress to tackling this growing transnational threat.