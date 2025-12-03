AEW Rising Star “The ProtoStar” Kyle Fletcher In-Studio!

Kyle Fletcher, “The Protostar,” is a rising star in the world of professional wrestling. Coming off of his AEW TNT Championship win, he’s in Indy for all elite wrestling, AEW Dynamite.

Hammer and Nigel spent some time with “The Protostar” in-studio to talk about his humble beginnings in Australia to becoming a national sensation in the world of professional wrestling. They dive into his journey, his training, and what it takes to make it in the cutthroat world of pro wrestling.

Watch him LIVE Wednesday, Dec. 3rd at the Fishers Event Center!

If you’re a fan of professional wrestling or just looking for a behind-the-scenes look at the world of AEW, check out the full interview with Hammer and Nigel.