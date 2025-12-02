Former Home of Republican State Senator Target of Bomb Threat

State Sen. Ron Alting (R-Lafayette)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Another Indiana Republican Senator has been targeted in a bomb threat.

On Tuesday, State Sen. Ron Alting (R-Lafayette) said he was notified about bomb threats at his former home.

“This morning I was contacted by the Tippecanoe County Sheriff and informed that an anonymous email had been sent claiming two pipe bombs had been placed at my former residence in a neighborhood in north Lafayette,” Sen. Alting said Tuesday. “The Sheriff and the Lafayette Police Department immediately assessed the situation and confirmed that the family now living in the home was safe and fully informed.

Sen. Alting said he immediately reached out to the family that lives there to offer his support, saying it was a local pastor, his wife, and their teenage son.

“They have no role in politics, yet they were forced to deal with the anxiety and disruption caused by someone acting anonymously,” he said.

This reported incident comes after two other Republican state senators said they received bomb threats to their respective homes. There have also been several swatting attempts occur at the homes of multiple other Indiana Senate Republicans.

Police believe the threats are tied to the recent discussions Republican lawmakers have had about redrawing the state’s congressional maps.

“Although the investigation is ongoing, this was a false threat intended to cause fear and disrupt the lives of innocent people,” Sen. Alting added. “Regardless of the motive, it is dangerous and irresponsible, and it puts families and first responders at risk.

Indiana State Police is now investigating the incident in north Lafayette.