Boy Dies After Accidental Self-Inflicted Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A 6-year-old boy has died after he accidentally shot himself on Indy’s southwest side.

Police said they found the child at a townhome complex near Decatur Boulevard and Mendenhall Road, just off Kentucky Avenue and South High School Road.

Police are reminding people that free gun locks are available at Marion County libraries, and unwanted guns can be turned in for destruction.

This happened just hours after two people were killed in a separate east side shooting. The child’s name hasn’t been released, and relatives are being questioned as the investigation continues.