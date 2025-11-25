Economic Growth: The Clash Over Data Centers in Indiana

Source: ALLISON ROBBERT / Getty

Major economic announcement: Amazon’s plans to build a $15 billion data center campus in northern Indiana, supporting AI and cloud computing technologies. This follows an $11 billion investment in Saint Joseph County, representing massive potential growth for the region.

The host doesn’t mince words when addressing opposition to these developments: “If your argument is data centers bad, that’s not enough of an argument. Why bad?” He challenges critics to articulate specific concerns – is it about power consumption, aesthetics, or something else entirely?

“What do you want? Because a bunch of people showing up to a city council meeting holding some posters and screaming, right, that’s your right. I’m not going to tell you no, and I’m certainly not going to stop you. What are you in favor of?” Tony questions, highlighting what he sees as empty opposition without constructive alternatives.

The discussion touches on NIMBY (Not In My Backyard) sentiment that often surrounds large development projects. The host frames the situation as a fundamental choice facing communities: “Do you want to grow or do you want to die? It is just that basic of a question for a lot of places in Central Indiana and the state.”

Tony Katz:

A $15 billion dollar data center. Oh so now we’re into data centers, except for the people who just want to angrily scream about data centers. I don’t understand it. You don’t want data centers in central Indiana. What do you want? “We want nothing, but we demand better services.” Okay, well you could just pay more taxes. “No, no, I’m not interested.”

Bring the business, bring the opportunity, and if you don’t want this opportunity, to take that opportunity, but identify them. If your argument is data center’s bad, that’s not enough of an argument. Why bad? Is your issue power? Well?

What if they can produce the power? What if we tell them you have to produce your power and you have to give five percent back to the local municipality or whoever it is runs the power. You got to actually contribute? Would that be okay? Then? Well no, because they’re ugly. Listen, is it about power? Is it about beauty? You don’t want data centers at all? Okay, you don’t want data centers at all?

