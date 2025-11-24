Bodycam Footage Released of Man Fatally Shot Saturday in Evansville

Source: (PHOTO: WISH-TV)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The Evansville Police Department says a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting on Saturday.

They say 58-year-old Everett Nunn was holding a marijuana smoking device shaped like a gun when he was shot. Police added Nunn died at a hospital after an officer shot him six times while responding to a domestic disturbance call on East Louisiana Street, near East Florida Street and Stringtown Road.

Police shared body camera video Monday showing the officer entering the home after getting information about a possible fight. As the officer walked in, a woman can be heard shouting that there was a gun in the home. That officer, viewing the black, gun-shaped object in Nunn’s hand, commanded him to drop it before shooting at him.

Evansville Public Information Officer Sgt. Anthony Aussieker defended the officer’s actions in a press conference Monday afternoon based on the information the officer had at that moment.

“He was presented with a threat and we were trained to address that threat,” Aussieker said Monday. He added that after the scene was secured, the officer attempted to perform life-saving measured on Nunn.

The officer involved has been with the Evansville Police Department since 2021 and is on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

“We also acknowledge there is a family right now that is mourning the loss of a loved one,” Aussieker said. That’s a husband, a father, that’s a neighbor, that’s a friend in the community.”