Three Indiana Senators Targeted in “Swatting” Incidents, State Police Investigating

(Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.–Three Indiana Republican State Senators have been victims of swatting, the latest of which was Republican Spencer Deery in West Lafayette.

Swatting is an incident in which someone with ill intention notifies law enforcement via phone call, email or other form of communication of a false emergency at a targeted location. The end goal of this is to generate as large a scale law enforcement response as possible.

“Not only is this potentially dangerous to everyone involved, but it’s also illegal. I’m not really sure what motivates someone to do something like this,” said State Police Captain Ron Galaviz on Thursday.

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

A call came at around 8 am Thursday to the West Lafayette Police Department saying that there was a “domestic abuse situation” going on at the Deery household and that there would be “a threat of violence to any officers who responded.”

Deery said no such domestic abuse situation ever existed and he thanked the West Lafayette Police Department for their professional response to the situation.

“It is disturbing that anyone would attempt to harm or intimidate lawmakers, but sadly not all that surprising in the current environment. When our family decided to enter the public arena four years ago, we knew our lives would change, but we believed then – and still believe today – that it is important for people who are committed to representing the people with integrity and an attitude of public service to step up. We will continue to do our duty and to do what is in the best interest of our district, no matter the threats. The swatting attempt on our home was preceded the night before by someone sending an unpaid pizza delivery to my address. This may seem like a harmless prank, and it certainly isn’t as serious as a swatting, but it still is an attempt to intimidate an elected official by conveying ‘we know where you live’. Even this less serious tactic should be condemned and never normalized,” said Deery.

The two other Republican members of the Indiana State Senate who were victims of separate swatting incidents were State Senators Greg Goode and Dan Dernulc.

“While the motives for this type of activity may vary, we are working diligently with local, county and federal law enforcement partners to identify those responsible for these reckless, careless and illegal activities,” said Galaviz.

Galaviz says the public can also be of significant assistance by contacting the Indiana State Police at iifc@iifc.in.gov with any information they have which may lead to the identification of those responsible. If you see or know something…say something.