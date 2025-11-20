Rep. Ireland Calls Out Senate on Redistricting

Source: Indiana House of Representatives / Indiana House Republicans

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s ongoing Republican dispute over congressional redistricting intensified this week as Rep. Andrew Ireland accused several GOP senators of blocking a map overhaul he says has support from party leadership.

Ireland outlined his concerns during an appearance on the conservative network OAN, arguing that the Republican-controlled state should approve a map that more strongly reflects its political makeup.

“I think that we should have a barn red map,” he said.

He added that the chamber in which he serves has already lined up enough support to advance a new congressional map.

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“Unfortunately, right now, while the chamber where I serve certainly has the votes to get that done, we have the support of our governor, lieutenant governor, and almost everybody else in leadership in the state of Indiana,” he said.

Ireland said the obstruction is coming from within the GOP’s own ranks in the Indiana Senate.

“For whatever reason, there are a number of senators in the Indiana Senate standing in the way,” he said. “They say that instead of standing with President Trump and standing with the Republican Party, they’d rather protect two Democrats, including André Carson, who is one of the most radical Democrats in Washington. They’d rather save his seat and ensure the Republicans have a chance at the majority in November.”

Pressed for the legislative breakdown, Ireland described the numbers in the General Assembly and Senate. “Fifty of them are Republicans, which means you only need 25 to get this over the finish line,” he said.

Ireland added that preliminary counts show the caucus divided. “Right now, about 22 or 23 of those Republicans fully support the plan,” he said. “A number of others have made public statements that they are opposed to congressional redistricting.”

Senate Republican leaders have not yet publicly responded to Ireland’s comments, and the fate of the proposed congressional map remains uncertain.