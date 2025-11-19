Hoosiers React to the Release of the Jeffrey Epstein Files

Anadolu

WASHINGTON– It’s not clear when the Department of Justice will release the remaining Jeffrey Epstein files. The bill forcing the DOJ to release all the investigation files awaits President Trump’s signature now that it’s passed the House and Senate. On Wednesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi was asked if a new DOJ investigation in New York related to the files would slow the release. Bondi would only say she’s going to “follow the law” and protect the victims. The bill requires the DOJ to release the files within 30 days.

Below you can hear what Hoosiers think of the release of the Epstein files.