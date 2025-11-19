NWS: Rain Expected Again This Week in Indiana

NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–Rain is supposed to fall again throughout Indiana as the week goes on.

“The next chances for rain are late tomorrow into Friday as we have another system that moves into the area. Then we dry out into the weekend,” said Greg Melo, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Melo says the southern part of Indiana will get the heaviest amounts of rain over the next five to seven days.

“Rainfall amounts should be around from an inch to as high as two inches across far southern portions of Indiana,” said Melo.

Another system moves in after that next week as temperatures drop.

“As that second system moves in, we will have much cooler air behind that system. So we’ll have temperatures trending cooler. Just use this as a heads up to remember that you need to prepare for winter weather,” said Melo.

Melo says he’s not sure if snow will fall next week, but he and his colleagues will be monitoring that as we get closer.