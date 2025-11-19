Anderson Officer Charged With Operating Vehicle While Intoxicated

Cintia Natalie Velazquez (Hancock County Sheriff’s Office)

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson police officer has been charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated for an incident while off-duty.

According to online court records, Cintia Natalie Velazquez was arrested by the McCordsville Police Department and charged with endangering a person by operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A Misdemeanor. The Anderson Police Department said they were notified of Velazquez’s arrest on Sunday.

Velazquez has since been placed on administrative leave. The department also launched an internal investigation into her arrest.

Velazquez appeared in court on Monday. A pretrial conference in her case has been set for Jan. 14.

The charge brings a maximum penalty of one year in jail and a fine of up to $5,000.