Man Killed, Another Injured in Early Morning Indy Crash

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed and another hospitalized after their truck smashed into a utility pole early Wednesday on Indy’s near east side.

Police say the call came around 4:40 a.m. at East 25th Street and North Sherman Drive in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found the truck wrapped around the pole.

The second man was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Sherman Drive between 25th and 26th streets was partially closed while crews repair the downed traffic signal.