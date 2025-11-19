Crime, Immigration, And The NEXT Shutdown Fight Quickly Approaching. What will Congress do, if anything at all, regarding using the affordability language going into the next government shutdown fight?

Tony Kinnett:

Welcome back to the Tony kinnet cast to summarize why it is a very very, very not good thing to release the video that democrats again claiming to be veterans, some of them veterans of intelligence agencies, not the same thing as those who are veterans of the United States military saying well, you need to disobey orders that you think are wrong. No, no, no, and in fact very likely violates eighteen US Code Section twenty three eighty seven, and allow me to explain why I’ll throw that up on the screen here as well. This code states a whoever with intent to interfere with that absolutely fits this video impair or influence the loyalty, morale, or discipline of the military or naval forces of the United States, and advises councils urges, or in any manner, causes or attempts to cause, causes or attempts to cause insubordination, disloyalty, munity, or excuse me, mutiny, or refusal of duty by any member of the military or naval forces of the United States, or this would be x so. Also where the video comes in, distributes or attempts to distribute any written or printed matter. Videos technically do fall under that according to precedent which advises counsels or urges in subordination and the above, disloyalty, mutiny, or refusal of duty by any member shall be fined under this Title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both, and shall be ineligible for employment by the United States or any department or agency thereof, including elected office, for the next five years following his or her conviction. You cannot do that. By the way, the oath is between the service member, their commanding officer, and the Constitution. It is the commanding officer which calls the service member to fulfill their oath. It is not some member of Congress. No, it is disgusting. So moving on from that, that brings us to a quick piece of news and then over to some of the updates from the Hill. A federal court has now blocked, in a two to one ruling, Texas from using its 2025 congressional maps for the 2026 elections. So a three judge panel of the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas issued a two to one ruling blocking Texas newly enacted 2025 congressional maps according to the panel, finding that they likely constitute an illegal racial gerrymander that dilutes whatever that means black and Hispanic voting power in violation of the Voting Rights Act. The court ordered Texas to revert to the 2021 congressional maps. So, there are a lot of Democrats, and Gavin Newsom included saying, oh democracies won, California has been allowed to stay, and Texas has been thrown down. That’s not what happened this federal panel of judges. First of all, they ruling based on the current precedent of the Voting Rights Act, which the Supreme Court is about to throw down with extreme prejudice. So, this is not going to matter here in a couple of days when the Supreme Court issues there ruling. Number two: The reason California is not mentioned is that it is a Texas specific lawsuit. So the judicial panel, while according to the Voting Rights Act, maybe Texas has kind of violated this again, it’s really up to interpretation. It was a split decision, not going to matter when the Supreme Court says, yeah, you can’t use race as a measure of jerrymandering districts. You can’t say, well, this is the black part of the state, this is the Hispanic part of the state. Yeah, no. so, moving on from that here from our gorgeous nation’s capital. I do want to take you away from the Shenanigans to give you some of the updates about what’s coming next, because once the Epstein stuff is over, you got to go somewhere. So, without further ado, it’s time to talk to Rob Bluey, President of the Daily Signal. Good to have you as always.



Rob Bluey:

Thanks Tony, it’s good to see you today.

Tony Kinnett:

So, I’m seeing a lot of coverage out of not Washington, DC. But some of the crimes in Chicago, some of the crime in Charlotte, some of the crime and a lot of sanctuary cities that I’m told were perfectly nice. And I looked at kind of the rap sheet for what’s going on in DC right now, and things are still looking a lot safer than they were a year ago. What’s life like on there other than rainy and cold.

Rob Bluey:

Yeah, well, I was out and about in the city today, over in DuPont Circle area, and I saw the National Guard still there, still having a strong presence. And so I think that probably the residents of DC are grateful for this, even if they will not publicly admit it, because yes, the city is safer. It feels safer, and I think that that’s a good thing. It’s one of the reasons why Mayor Muriel Bowser is not necessarily taking the same approach that you see other mayors like Brandon Johnson in Chicago and obviously Zohran Mamdani in New York City taking this adversarial tone with Donald Trump. I think she recognizes that if she keeps her mouth shut and Trump is able to restore some law and order in the city, it’s actually a good thing for her prospects because she’s considering a fourth term running for a fourth term, so obviously she wants to be in a position where she can appeal to voters on the crime issue.

Tony Kinnett:



We talked with Tim Burchett about that a little bit today. Once you get in power, winning to stay in power. But I want to pose the transportation safety issue because in Chicago yesterday a man poured flammable liquid on a woman and set her on fire during an our aboard a Blue Line train inside the Loop, like in the Loop of Chicago.

So, the National Guard, which is in Washington DC’s Metro at the transfer stops things like that, they are making sure these kinds of incidents don’t happen. But Chicago, where I was told and where you were told, were these wonderful, sunny, rosy, amazing places. We’re still seeing the arson assault, attempted murder situations on public transit day after day.

Yeah, well, Tony, not only was I in DuPont Circle, but I took the Metro to get there. I haven’t taken the Metro in years, right, And you feel safe again in Washington, d C. To be able to do those things. I mean, public transportation is convenient. It’s oftentimes you know, the fastest way. Sometimes you know it was built through resa, you know, as opposed to an uber And it’s unfortunate that the residents of these cities like Chicago are sometimes or Charlotte, as we saw so publicly over the summer, you know, putting their lives in jeopardy simply by boarding a train.

Rob Bluey:

