Hoosier Lawmakers Are Going To Make “Tweaks” To Property Taxes?

If there's an issue, you didn't listen to us, You didn't say that we had a point. All you did was ignore us.

Published on November 18, 2025

Indiana State Capitol
Tony Katz:  

Indiana legislative leaders say they’re focused on tweaks to a number of ongoing issues in the 2026 General Assembly. And you’re like, oh, “tweaks”. I do love a good tweak. And then we’re like, no, not like that kind of tweak, not like a South Park kind of tweak.


No. No, they’re going to fix some legislation. And what does it include? Medicaid? Economic development, and property taxes? Stop it, you’re gonna do tweaks to property taxes? Like what does that even mean? And unrelated to anything having to do with redistricting, what does that mean? Can we discuss how terrible the Indiana Republican Party is at communication? If I speak to members and I won’t out members, if I have an off the record conversation, the property tax conversation gets better for all Hoosiers going forward. They’ll tell you this, It creates a better long-term outcome. This year has been brutal and no one believes you. And you know what, the communication has been nothing. Who gets zero? What in the world is the tweak? If there’s a tweak, you mean there’s an issue. If there’s an issue, you didn’t listen to us, You didn’t say that we had a point. All you did was ignore us.

See nothing, hear nothing, say nothing
Source: Peter Vahlersvik / Getty

This happened constantly, constantly, This is the story. So, what are you tweaking? Why not say the words? Why not tell us? Why not admit that there is consternation regarding property taxes? Tweaks? Oh holy hell. I have no idea what these people are referring to what they’re talking about when they say tweaks, And I’m not. So sure they know. But we’ll see when the session starts. We’ll see everything that they do. And yeah, some of you have. Been far more aggressive about this than I, which is totally fine. You can’t just scream into the Twitter void. You’re gonna have to get out there and do something about it. You’re gonna have to organize, You’re gonna have to take your own time. Well, Tony, I work, I don’t have time. Well, you either want what you want, or you let them do what they want. That’s the choice. “Tweaks?” good lord,

