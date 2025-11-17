Memorial Walk Honoring Victims of Pedestrians and Cyclists Killed

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

**ORIGINALLY REPORTED BY WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Pedestrian and cycling advocates are renewing urgent calls for government action and infrastructure changes following a hit-and-run crash on the city’s east side Friday night that marked the 10th cyclist death in Indianapolis this year.

According to IMPD, officers responded just before 11 p.m. Friday to the 3400 block of Shadeland Avenue, where a man had been struck by a vehicle. He was transported to an area hospital but later died. As of Monday, police have not released a description of the vehicle involved, and no arrests have been made.

The frequency of fatal crashes has left the local cycling community disheartened, according to advocates.

“I think the cycling community is pretty numb to it,” said Jakob Morales, Chair of Central Indiana Cycling’s Advocacy Committee. “We still care, but it’s just so frequent… This is a really deadly city for walking and cycling and even driving, and something really needs to be done.”

Morales, who himself was hit by a car last year near Brookside Park, stressed that relying solely on drivers to slow down is not enough. He argues that elected officials must implement physical road changes that naturally slow traffic.

“It entices people to go slower,” Morales explained. “So it’s uncomfortable to go fast. By doing that, over the long term, we’ll see less fatalities. People can get to their destinations better.”

Vigil Held on World Day of Remembrance

The fatal hit-and-run occurred just two days before the global World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims on Sunday.

On Sunday, Central Indiana Cycling and other advocacy groups held a memorial walk and vigil near the intersection of Shelby and Raymond Streets—a stretch where three pedestrians or cyclists have been killed this year alone.

Organizers noted that the most recent victim in that area, Jeff Gillard, was tragically removed from life support on Saturday, underscoring the severity of the city’s traffic crisis.

The event, which followed a memorial group bike ride, was intended to collectively grieve and draw public attention to the necessity of prioritizing safety in road design. Morales encouraged motorists to try different modes of transportation to understand the dangers facing cyclists and pedestrians.

“A lot of people whose main experience with transportation is through their car… trying different options can be helpful, because once you step into that role, you kind of see just how dangerous it can be,” Morales concluded.