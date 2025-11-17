Listen Live
Prosecutor to Update Public on Whitestown Shooting

Published on November 17, 2025

Whitestown Police
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

LEBANON, Ind.– Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood will announce Monday whether anyone will face charges in the death of Maria Florinda Rios Perez.

Rios Perez, 32, was shot outside a Whitestown home on Nov. 5 after arriving for a cleaning job at the wrong address. Eastwood postponed a planned update Friday due to a family emergency while reviewing the investigation.

Her death has sparked demonstrations outside the prosecutor’s office, and online fundraisers have raised more than $240,000 for her family.

Police are holding the names of those involved until formal charges are filed. Eastwood says he is carefully reviewing the case, including Indiana’s “stand your ground” law, which allows people to use force if they feel threatened.

The office could charge the shooter, decide not to charge, or refer the case to a grand jury for a final decision.

