FOP Leader Remembers Fallen Officer Amid Rising Danger

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 86 President Rick Snyder addressed the recent tragic loss of Corporal Blake Reynolds from Delaware County and the broader challenges facing law enforcement nationwide.

Snyder joined The Hammer and Nigel Show to reflect on the devastating impact of Corporal Reynolds’ death in the line of duty. “Blake was a rising star in the police department, had a very bright future ahead of him, and was out serving his community and simply trying to help someone when he lost his life in this tragic accident,” Snyder explained. He reminded listeners of the sobering reality that “on average, we have an officer who dies in the line of duty once every fifty-two hours in our nation.”

In response to this tragedy, Snyder detailed how the FOP deployed their new Active Response Kit (ARK) trailer—a resource made possible through partnerships with Lucas Oil and Dellin Automotive Group. This thirty-five-foot trailer serves as a “Swiss Army knife” for officers and families in crisis, providing food, chaplaincy services, and a gathering place for officers to grieve together.

Snyder also noted the alarming statistics of what officers’ face. “At the end of October of this year, nationwide, we have already had 285 officers shot in the line of duty in like 305 days,” Snyder revealed. “We’re still averaging an officer shot anywhere from every twenty-two to twenty-six hours in our nation.” While these numbers represent a slight 5% decrease from the previous year, they remain at historically high levels.

“What do officers do when they look at those odds?” Snyder asked rhetorically. “They suit up and they show up and they go back and stand the line the next day. That’s why I’m always so adamant about standing up for our officers, because they are remarkable women and men that walk amongst us.”

To hear the full conversation with Rick Snyder, including his thoughts on potential legislative actions to address public safety concerns, be sure to listen down below.